Chaps talk success

Midland College Chap Baseball is on a hot streak.

The chaps are 11-1 in conference action.

This includes Wednesdays win over Odessa College.

NewsWest 9 caught up with the team during Thursdays practice.

Braden Hayward says " I would say our confidence is pretty high right now . We are 11-1 in conference , we have been scoring a lot of runs. Our pitching is really good right now, knock on wood, but the bats are there. Our confidence is through the roof right now. "

Eric Senior says. " Our hitting has been really well, we have been playing really well and hitting the ball really hard. Just doing what we really need to do to come out here and play hard and what ever happens happens. "

Head coach David Coleman says. " The last three weeks we have really pitched and really played defense. Those are the things that really go unnoticed when you score a lot of runs. You can cover those things up. During that three week span we have pitched and played defense and that is how you win. Because those things can show up to the ballpark everyday."



Chaps next game is Friday versus New Mexico Junior College.

