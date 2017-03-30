Jersey Mike's raises over $10,000 for West Texas Food Bank

We reached out Jersey Mike's on Thursday to see just how much they raised during their "Day of Giving."

After Wednesday's Day of Giving at Jersey Mike's, the Midland/Odessa locations raised over $10,000 for West Texas Food Bank during the month of March.

That is more than double last year's total.

The money will go directly to the Food Bank and will help feed more than 40,000 hungry West Texans.

