Local church sending cards to cancer patient in KY

Aaron Stamper is a soon-to-be 16-year-old from Kentucky. He is also a cancer patient.

Earlier this week we became aware that he had a rather unusual birthday wish. While most kids his age want video games, Aaron said he wanted his mailbox to be full of cards for his birthday.

Well, a church in Andrews decided to do just that. The kids at City of Refuge took it upon themselves to make over 80 cards for Aaron in an attempt to make his wish come true.

Aaron's birthday is April 2, Happy birthday!

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.