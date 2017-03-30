Landgraf's 'Chris Kyle Memorial Highway' bill passes House

On Thursday, State Representative Brooks Landgraf won passage of House Bill 1483.

The bill would name Highway 191 in Ector County as the "Chris Kyle Memorial Highway." The stretch of highway in Odessa runs directly adjacent to the new Chris Kyle Memorial Plaza.

Kyle is considered one of the most lethal snipers in U.S. history, with 160 confirmed enemy kills. His life story was portrayed in the film “American Sniper.”

The bill will now be considered in the Texas Senate.

