Odessa man arrested after kidnapping, attempting to set girlfriend on fire

Odessa police have made an arrest in connection with an aggravated kidnapping that happened earlier this month in South Odessa.

Luis Carlos Medrano-Ortiz, 33, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after being taken into custody Wednesday night.

We’re told on March 27 a 33-year-old woman reported that a known person had taken her

against her will and assaulted her.

The victim reported that on march 17 she got into an argument with her boyfriend, identified as Medrano-Ortiz.

He physically picked her up and put her in his car against her will. The victim reported that while they were driving under the I-20 overpass on South Dixie, the victim attempted to jump out of the

Car, but Medrano-Ortiz forced her back inside the vehicle.

The victim said that Medrano-Ortiz then drove for approximately 15 minutes and took her to an unknown location.

Medrano-Ortiz said that he was going to kill her and made her exit the car before threatening

to shoot her, she reported.

He then attempted to light her on fire and stated that he was going to burn her alive. She said he then tied her hands with a phone cord and tried to drag her by pulling one end of the cord through the driver’s door while driving slowly.

Medrano-Ortiz is being held at ECLEC.

