Jackalopes teaming up with hospital



The Odessa Jackalope Hockey Team may not be in the playoffs this season, but they are helping those in need.

They are teaming up with Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This was announced Wednesday by team officials.

This is for their 9th annual Shriners weekend, which will start Thursday.

Odessa will be wearing specialty jerseys for all 3 games. The jerseys are sponsored by the Schnier Hospitals.

Proceeds will be donated to the Houston hospital.

The hospital provides care for children and families with Neuromusculoskeletal conditions.

Other weekend activities will help with donations.

These includes a chili, brisket and rib cook off and a jersey auction.

Head coach Greg Gatto talked about the weekend and the jacks season.

"Your goal is to always win the championship at the end of the year and we still have done a lot of good things. Doing all the jersey auctions, doing that for charity, the guys getting out with the schools and still a lot of guys getting scholarships so that has kind of been our goal. " Said Greg Gatto.

