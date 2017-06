On Wednesday, The Midland College Chaps racked up 10 runs versus the Odessa College Wranglers.

Final Score

Midland College: 10

Odessa College : 2

Ethan barker: (3-6)

Aaron Weserman: ( 4 IP) (1 ER)

Chaps improve to 22-8.

Wranglers drop to 26-4.

