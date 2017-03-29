Jersey Mike's annual Day of Giving helps West Texas Food Bank

Wednesday was a busy day for both Midland and Odessa Jersey Mike's Subs locations.

Wednesday was their annual Day of Giving where 100 percent of all sales goes directly to the West Texas Food Bank.

Many people in the community decided to eat at Jersey Mike's to help the food bank.

"We came to help donate to the food bank. The food is awesome, we come here often so it's something we've been hearing. We participated last year," said Patrisha Kalich who grabbed lunch at the Odessa location.

The month of March is Jersey Mike's "Month of Giving" fundraising campaign where stores can pick a local charity they wish to give to.

"As for Jersey Mike's, we're all about giving. All about giving back to the community," said Titos Stephens, manager at the Midland location.

Last year, the Odessa location was able to raise $5,000 for the food bank and with the addition of the Midland location this year, they are hoping to double that.

Wednesday's Day of Giving is going to help the West Texas Food Bank in a big way.

"They have set a goal of $10,000 which would help us provide 40,000 meals or more to hungry West Texans," said Craig Stoker with West Texas Food Bank.

Both locations saw a great turnout during the lunch hour.

The Midland location even had 70 customers during one hour.

The promotion will run all day long, so you have until 9 p.m. Wednesday to stop by and support a good cause.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.