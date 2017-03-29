Odessa man arrested after shooting at his mother, multiple weapons found in car

An attempted shooting took place in the 1800 block of Cody Pl. Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Edwards, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

Odessa Police were called out in reference to shots being fired.

Police said while they were responding to the scene, dispatch reported that the shooter was the son of the victim.

Arrest documents said Edwards showed up to his mother's house and slashed multiple tires of vehicles belonging to his mother. The documents go on to say when his mother confronted Edwards he started to shoot in her direction and even chased after her when she tried to run away.

Some of the bullets hit a cargo trailer and a home, totaling property damages at about $4,450.00, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the mother was unharmed and ran into her home before calling police.

Edwards was later located in his vehicle driving westbound on 52nd Street.

That's when officers conducted a traffic stop and Edwards was arrested.

"We're very pleased with the way that it turned out," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department. "The good news is there were no reports of any injuries. The mother wasn't hurt, none of the neighbors were hurt and none of the officers were hurt."

The report stated that officers found Edwards to be in possession of two handguns, a knife and a hammer.

No injuries were reported.

