US 87 closed in Glasscock Co. following damaging winds - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

US 87 closed in Glasscock Co. following damaging winds

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Some roads in Glasscock County are closed following damaging winds from Tuesday. 

US 87 was closed at Cannibal Draw when high voltage towers collapsed and the power lines laid across the road.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the electric company is expecting the closure to continue throughout the morning. 

They expect to have US 87 opened at noon. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly