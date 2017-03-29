Police looking for wallet, cash thief

Odessa police is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

The suspect shown on footage stole a woman’s wallet and money from a local store on March 17.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Det. J. Gonzalez at (432) 335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.