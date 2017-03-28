Santa Rita Hotel fails to meet deadline; City ends agreement

The City of Midland will be looking to move on from the Hotel Santa Rita project after the hotel failed to meet their deadline on Tuesday.

The hotel was supposed to provide the Council with their financial plans for a review, but the plans were not submitted.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales tell us that the city will now move forward on terminating the deal with Santa Rita, therefore opening the door for other developers to come in and pitch their ideas for the lot.

The Hotel Santa Rita was set to begin in October 2016.

