Midland Health Department receives funding for refugee immunization program

The Midland Health Department was granted $54,000 from the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigration on Tuesday.

The money goes toward immunization for immigrant families in our community.

"We applied for a grant with the United States Committee for Refugees and Immigration to help our population here in Midland, particularly there are refugees from Lebanon and some people from Congo that have moved in to Midland and in effort to help them with their immunizations," Celestino Garcia said with the Midland Health Department.

Garcia says Midland has seen an increase in our refugee population over the last 10 years.

This program allows the health department to administer vaccines to refugees and their children. If Midland was unable to provide these services, those needing the vaccines would have to drive to Abilene or even Dallas to get them.

This program helps those refugees in our community in more ways than one.

"They're trying to apply for citizenship number one. And their kids are going to school so they need their shot vaccines or vaccines that are up to date for them to enter school. So it's not only the parents and the whole family but that's why we're here to help them out with the vaccines and things like that," Garcia said.

For more information on the program, you can visit the Health Department's website.

