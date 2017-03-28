UTPB tennis teams handle Sul Ross State

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin Falcons women and men teams took care of the Sul Ross State Lobos in quick fashion on Tuesday.

The men's team (6-5 overall, 0-1 conference), and the women's (5-10, 1-1) each took out the Lobos 9-0 at Bush Tennis Center in Midland.

Each team now has more than a week off until they face University of the Southwest on April 7 in Midland.

