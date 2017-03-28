Midland Lee will not have spring football

Spring football is set to begin for many high school football teams in West Texas but Midland Lee is an exception.

"Our kids trust us and we trust them," said coach Clint Hartman of the decision his staff made recently. "We're fine."

Last year, Coach Hartman was the new guy in town, and after a three win campaign in 2016, he's looking to make some waves.

Those waves, begin in the spring, by canceling out spring football.

Hartman said there was a lot that went into the decision, but in the end, he did what he thinks is best for his team.

"We have a starting catcher who's projected to be our starting quarterback, then there's another kid that's going to fight for that job, because that jobs not over with yet, he's in baseball," said Hartman. "So we don't want coaches throwing balls. Then also, last year, we lost three starters for the year in spring football."

No spring practice means instead of mandatory after school practices and pads, everything will be done during the school period and in the form of voluntary workouts before or after school for the rest of the semester.

Lee is the only one of the big four, the other three being Odessa High School, Midland High School and Permian High School, in Midland/Odessa that will not be having spring ball this year. But Hartman said that is not completely unheard of and has been done here before.

Hartman said he spoke with other coaches around the state, including Former Lee Coach John Parchman and the staff at Converse Judson from near San Antonio.

"We'll get a lot of work done, this isn't unheard of," said Hartman. "Like I said, Judson's been pretty good for a while, they haven't taken spring ball in nine years. This isn't unheard of, just because we aren't doing it in this area and everyone's going, this is unheard, that's not true."

Because Lee will not have spring practice, it will get to start fall practice a week early bringing them to 36 total fall practices and also a second fall scrimmage.

