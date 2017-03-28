Howard Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new ongoing scam.

According to their Facebook page, people are getting calls with a caller ID reading “Howard County Sheriff’s Office.”

Those being contacted have said a man with a foreign accent is telling them they have outstanding warrants that need to be paid to avoid being arrested.

They ask for money to be sent either by PayPal or credit card.

Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up. Howard County Sheriff’s Office will never call to collect money over the phone.

