Cyclebar Midland seeking ways to help community

Midland now has a new alternative to get a work out in.

Cyclebar Midland officially opens Thursday, March 30th, but they've been offering free rides leading up to the big day and will continue to offer free rides.

They are offering 2,500 starting on March 30th until April 9th.

Ashley Robbins, the owner, is currently looking for charities to partner up so they can give back to the community.

Cyclebar has a passion for giving back to the community so they combine their high intensity classes with some fun and partner up with families, charities, companies or anyone who is wanting to fund raise.

Robbins said she's already been reaching out to local organizations.

"We give back to the community through our cycle giving rides," Robbins said. "There fundraising rides in our studio that are private with different non-profits and organizations throughout the community with all the proceeds going back to that cause."

CycleBar Midland provides a new trendy cycle class that is popular in bigger cities.

It is a unique form to not only promote health and wellness with a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, but helps get a full body work out with arms, legs, abs and cardio.

They also want to use the classes to help create successful fundraising events.

"We do music videos, we have stats that will be sent to you after class so you'll know where you ranked in class and how many calories you burned," Robbins said. "We also have shoes, water, fruit towels that are included in your cost so its kind of just bring your self and we have it all here for you."

Organizations or charities can plan a cycle giving ride and they receive all proceeds from registered riders.

The amount your organization charges your rides is up to you and riders can even have sponsors to help boost the amount of money the organization can raise.

If you are interested in cycle giving or want to join cycle bar for any of their classes you can go to their website at midland.cyclebar.com or send them an email at midland@cyclebar.com.

Cycle bar will officially have classes Monday-Sunday once they open this Thursday.

You can find their class schedule and costs on their website.

They also have a free app you can get on your phone, if you'd rather sign up on a mobile device.

