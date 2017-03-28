Midland business uplifting student spirits for STAAR testing

One local business is uplifting students’ spirits during STAAR testing season.

Becky Martin with “Card My Yard” of Midland took the time to place signs that read “Rock The STAAR” in two schools.

Fannin Elementary won a contest to get the message on their lawn, while Martin donated another to Crockett Elementary, which is set to close at the end of the school year.

She says the signs are a happy distraction from the pressure of the tests.

“Just to see something like this makes their day a little brighter,” Martin said.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.