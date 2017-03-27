Trinity School in Midland moves to 11-man football

The only 6-man football team in Midland will be taking a step up this fall as Trinity will be playing 11-man. The move was unexpected.

"At first we were shocked more than anything," said football player Logan Ramsey, who will be a senior next year. "But it was definitely exciting to see. It's going to be a fun challenge to have."

"I think we're all really excited for it," said defensive back Cade Lawson, who will also be a senior in 2017.

School administration has been working on the move to TAPPS Division III, District 1 behind the scenes for a while now, and athletic director Jeff Young said opportunity finally knocked.

"It actually worked out," said Young. "There's a team in Amarillo that wants to move down to six man. So we're able to almost switch schedules so it worked out perfectly."

The change takes place immediately, which has players excited and coaches on the edge of their seat trying to prepare for a whole new game.

But Coach Antwan Alexander said he's excited to give his players the chance to compete on a bigger stage.

"We've been having a lot of excitement here with the scoring, the type of offense we've been doing here," said Alexander. "Again, it's all about opportunity, it's all about giving a kid a chance to play the game."

Alexander said his team will be ready for the all of the challenges under the brighter lights on Friday nights.

"A lot of people will come here, just to see if we're going to fail, so they can point their fingers and say ha ha," said Alexander. "We welcome that, we welcome any challenge, anyone who wants to feel that way. But in the end, we will succeed. It's not always about the winning, it's about developing the kid as an athlete and getting them ready for the real world."

The school has a lot of planning left to do, including fixing up the stadium for 11-man football, but they're in full swing and will be ready for the season.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.