Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day issued for Tuesday

The Stormtracker 9 Weather Team has issued a Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day for Tuesday as a dry line will set up in the area.

On Tuesday morning, we will have moisture in the Permian Basin and we may see some showers and storms in the morning. The dry line will then push east throughout the evening pushing the moisture to our eastern counties. The dry line will also still include portions of the Trans-Pecos as well in the evening.

With the strongest storms, we could see golf ball size hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado. The tornado threat looks to be mainly for the lower Trans-Pecos area.

However, some models show the moisture may push the severe weather further east.

