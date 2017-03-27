Odessa police looking for Saturday shooting suspect

Odessa police is looking for a suspect in connection with a gunshot victim from Saturday.

Officers responded to 515 Adams in reference to a gunshot victim just after 1:30 p.m.

The victim reported that while traveling in the 100 block of East 5th Street, an unknown subject began shooting at his car.

He then fled the area at high speed to avoid being shot. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at ORMC.

Very little details are known about the suspect. He is described as a male wearing a long sleeve and a brown straw hat.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-TIPS.

