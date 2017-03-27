1 arrested after shattering car windows with ax, taking wife's money and son

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery and child endangerment that occurred Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 2400 block of East 8th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance on March 24.

A 28-year-old woman there told authorities her husband, identified as Sean Adam Vallejo, 33, had taken her 4-year-old son.

Investigation revealed the two for into an argument and Vallejo then forced their 8-year-old son into his car.

We’re told he then asked his wife for money and attempted to pull her out of the car before taking her purse.

Vallejo then grabbed an ax and smashed several of the car’s windows while their 4-year-old was inside.

According to a press release, Vallejo fled the scene with the 8-year-old and was later located in the 5900 block of Fort Worth Ave.

Vallejo was arrested for robbery, endangering a child and for a felony parole violation.

No injuries were reported, but CPS has been notified of the incident.

