Movie to be filmed on Meteor Crater Road

A movie set to film on Meteor Crater Rd. was approved Monday morning.

The filmed titled " Di-Confine" is a four-segment film that revolves around the life of the working man.

The crew is set in Italy and is still looking to cast one more person for a small role.

They are looking for a young boy between the ages of 6 and 12.

If you are interested you can contact Lawanna Lambert at (432) 333-7870.

