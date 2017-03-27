Movie to be filmed on Meteor Crater Road - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A movie set to film on Meteor Crater Rd. was approved Monday morning. 

The filmed titled " Di-Confine" is a four-segment film that revolves around the life of the working man. 

The crew is set in Italy and is still looking to cast one more person for a small role. 

They are looking for a young boy between the ages of 6 and 12. 

If you are interested you can contact Lawanna Lambert at (432) 333-7870. 

