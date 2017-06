Midland College Baseball taking on Luna Community College. (Source: KWES)

On Sunday, The Midland College Chap Baseball Team beat Luna Community College twice.

Game 1

Luna Community College: 5

Chaps: 13

Game 2

Luna Community College: 3

Chaps: 13

Midland College Chaps improve to 11-1 in conference action.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.