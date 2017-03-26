Rhea Lana's Consignment event opens doors Sunday

The Midland Horseshoe was buzzing with the opening of this years Rhea Lana's Consignment event.

"They have all sizes," said mom and shopper Katie Marcum. "Boys, girls, up to juniors. There's gear, strollers, everything that you could think of that you need these days for a baby or kid."

They've got toys, clothes and much more, and for a low price.

"They have a little bit of everything," said Marcum. "They have the boutique, you can find your carters, your every day play wear, I do get a lot of that. Because in the summertime, they're going out and they're playing in the dirt and you know, they make a mess. So that's great to stock up on three dollar Carter outfits that they're going to ruin."

The cheap outfits aren't only benefiting the customer, as leftover clothes could be given to local foster families, and other charity organizations.

"It is awesome.," said Marcum. "And when we're shopping, we are actually helping support a family because that's somebody else's clothes and so they're getting that money, so not only are we helping foster kids, we're helping other moms and families in the community."

They closed Sunday at 6 pm and will reopen Monday from 9-5 before ending with a half price sale day on Tuesday from 9-6.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.