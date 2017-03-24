Over $1 million worth of marijuana seized in Ector County

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ector County Thursday night resulted in a large pot bust for the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

"They were pulled over for a traffic violation and upon contacting the driver, they smelled an odor of marijuana which gave them probable cause to look in the vehicle and obviously they found a great big load of marijuana," said Sheriff Mike Griffis with the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

A big load indeed, close to 1,600 pounds.

"A good size horse will weigh about 1,600 pounds. It's almost two tons," Griffis said.

The evidence in now in the custody of federal authorities.

Hugo Cesar Hernandez, 35, who was the driver of the vehicle, is in federal custody.

While this isn't the largest drug bust we've seen in Ector County, authorities say it's a good day in Odessa.

"It's a very good bust for us or any other agency that might have done something like that," Sheriff Griffis said.

