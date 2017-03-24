1 arrested with nearly 1,600 lbs of marijuana in Ector Co.

One person is behind bars after being arrested with nearly 1600 pounds of marijuana.

We're told the drugs have a street value of about $1,279,000.

Thursday evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on I-20 in Ector County. According to a press release, a computer check showed four outstanding warrants for the driver, Hugo Cesar Hernandez, 35, of Ector County.

Several bundles wrapped in plastic sat in the back seat of the truck. Further search revealed he was carrying 1,599.75 of marijuana.

Hernandez was arrested and taken into federal custody.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.