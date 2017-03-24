Rhea Lana's Consignment sale kicks off this weekend

This will be Rhea Lana's 5th consignment sale event and the sale has been happening for about two and a half years now.

Natalie Nolen, the owner, said its grown tremendously since their very first sale.

Nolen expects almost 50,000 items at this event.

"So everything is checked for recalls, holes, stains, wash wear, Nolen said. "And we only accept our best items."

The consignment sale is the perfect opportunity for any mom in the area especially if you trying to save some extra money.

"We have light, new children's items for a fraction of the retail cost so we have everything from newborn all the way through juniors, maternity," Nolan said. "We have everything from high end boutique items to your every day play clothes, but they've all been inspected. And so you can get so much more for your money and its a smart way to shop as well as it keeps the money local, its moms helping moms."

Moms are able to sell their items and make money and then families can shop and save money.

The sale even helps out those in need, local foster families.

Nolen said she saw a need all across the Permian basin so not only do families get to snag some deals, but Nolen lets foster families in on the last day for free.

"My husband and I, we're foster parents ourselves," Nolen said. "We adopted two out of foster care so we really have a heart for those families so they get to come in free of charge and take whatever they need for their family."

Nolen said she started the consignment sale after her own experience, buying nice clothes for seven children of her own.

After realizing that many parents struggles with the issue, she wanted to find a way to help.

"We understand the need for consignment because we have a lot of children to dress and we just loved the idea," Nolen said. "And I have four girls. I really love boutique clothes, but I can't afford that price tag and so this was a great option for me to be able to clothe my girls the way that I want to and do it affordably."

The sale runs solely off volunteers and Nolen said she is still in need of volunteer help.

If you volunteer you can have a chance to shop before everyone else tomorrow at the pre-sale.

There's still time to volunteer all you have to do is sign up on their website at midlandodessa.rhealana.com.

The sale starts this Sunday, March 26 at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion located at 2514 Arena Trail from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be open again on Monday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The very last day is Tuesday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday is also a half price day so everything that's left will be completely half off.

The sale is free and open to all public each of those days.

On Wednesday, March 29 the sale is open to all foster families.

Foster parents can go in and grab anything they need for their families for free.

