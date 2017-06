Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketballs season came to an end Thursday afternoon.

The lady wranglers were defeated by Shelton State Community College in the NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals.

Final Score:

Lady wranglers: 66

Shelton State: 81

Mariah McCully led the lady wranglers with 16 points.

They finish the season with a record of 29-2.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.