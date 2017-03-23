New app aiming to help drivers get home safe, could help taxis

With Uber and Lyft, you've got a quick and easy ride available at the touch of a button. Now you can add Taxis to that list, with a new app, "I'm Drunk," that brings all wreckers and taxi services within your area to the palm of your hand.

The app was officially launched recently and its purpose is simple, to save lives by making it easy to find a ride while impaired.

"It auto-populates where you're at, so you don't have to wonder if you're in a city you're not familiar with," said co-owner Tom Marquadt. "It simplifies the process, plus gives somebody the ability to click through whatever option they choose."

Marquadt said he wants to give people another option when they're in no position to drive and making sure the people who need his app get home safely.

"That's what the app really is, it's a consciousness to let you know that there is more than Uber, there is more than Lyft available," said Marquadt. "There is a plethora of services available to get you home safe, depending on what circumstance you want. From taxi, to shuttle, to tow, tow and go, you name it. It just isn't an Uber and Lyft."

Marquadt, the creator, said the difference between his app and any other app on the market is that it's available everywhere and at any time, not just the big cities.

We spoke with a few local taxi companies who are optimistic about the their future with this app on the market.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.