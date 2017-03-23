Suspicious bag cleared at Midland's Bed Bath and Beyond's parking lot

A suspicious bag that was found in a Midland parking lot has been cleared.

We're told Midland Police were called out to the Bed Bath and Beyond Parking lot just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said a caller stated that they saw a black duffel bag in the middle of the parking lot and it looked out of place.

Following an x-ray scan of the duffel bag by the Midland Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team, only clothing items were found inside the bag.

The south service road of Loop 250 was closed while authorities investigated, however, the roadway has since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

