Two broncho athletes sign with Sul Ross

Two Odessa High School athletes signed their letters of intent Wednesday afternoon. They are both staying together.



Abbygail Salcido and Bailey Perez both signed with Sul Ross State University.

Abbygail will play soccer and Bailey will continue his football career.

Both athletes told us they are excited to stay close to home and happy about staying together.

Bailey Perez says. " They have beautiful scenery, it's a small place and I like that because if I'm not focused on my working out, I'm focusing on my studies. They are both hand in hand and that's what I like.

Abbygail Salcido says. " When I first talked to the coach he was just really friendly. It felt like home and that's what you want when you leave for college. You want to be able to know that if you ever get home sick, it's like right there but like knowing someone from home and being able to play in college will be cool."

