On Wednesday, The Odessa College Wrangler Basketball Team beat Gillette College in the second round of the tournament.

Final Score:

Odessa College: 83

Gillette College: 76

Kejuan Johnson led the wranglers with 17 points.

Odessa College with take on Hutchinson Community College in the semi-final game.

This game will be 6:00 P.M. , Thursday.

All games are in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.