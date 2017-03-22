Blessing boxes expand in more West Texas cities

A Big Spring man who created a blessing box earlier this year had hopes of helping and inspiring others. Now, that positivity has spread to two more West Texas cities.



Eric Escamilla, the man who started the trend in Big Spring told us, "If you have the desire to help, just do it." That desire touched hearts in the small town of Lamesa.

Berenda Putman, who saw Escamilla's story, decided to create one in Lamesa.

"Every town needs this," Putman said. "We're here to help people and we're here to love people."

In less than a month, the city went from one blessing box to six.

"It blesses our soul to be able to give and it blesses the ones that it's meant to be here for," said Putman. "They [people donating] are fulfilling the people in this community, it just has really really been amazing."

Whether it's the homeless, families, seniors, single moms, the boxes are to bless everyone. They contained items from non-perishables, diapers, feminine products, even baby clothing.

"There's just somebody out there that just may need it at that time," said Putman. "And they're struggling until their next payday comes through."

She's even had little helpers donate to the box.

"For people who don't have very much, I want them to be a blessing, too," said Addalie Reese, 8. "I want to show them about God's love."

Down the street in Seminole, one mom is only getting started.

"Something in me just clicked," Ofelia Suarez said. "God kept telling me, 'You need to do this. You need to do this.'"

Opening her door to others, she hopes her box can be a light to those in need of it, especially when it comes to single parents.

"I've been a single mom myself," Suarez added. "I've had those days when I didn't know where our next meal was going to come from. There was so many people that blessed me in that time of need. I just feel like it's my time to return the favor."

Whether it's just a few cans of food, or diapers for the little ones, it's more of what's really inside these boxes: Love and hope.

"This is something that God put on my heart," said Suarez. "I know the little that you do have, God will multiply it and share it with others."

Here are the addresses for the Blessing Boxes in West Texas:

Big Spring:

15th and Scurry in front of Eric Escamilla's office

Service Road in front of Fire Department in Sand Spring before Hooser Rd

NE 7th & N. Main

The Chalet at 115 E 2nd St

Goldrush Discount Tobacco on 800 E 3rd St

Isaiah 58 at 107 Runnels St

Hwy 87 and I-20 across from Exxon

Midland:

Church Under the Bridge, on the corner of Baird and Washington

Odessa:

Life Change Baptist Church on 1000 N Texas Ave

Lamesa:

602 N. Ave. G

1016 S. 6th

215 N. Houston Ave.

909 N. Lynn

406 N. 12th

100 NE 27th Northridge Retirement Center

Seminole:

500 SW 3rd

