1 arrested, throws knife at grandfather who refused to take him to Dairy Queen

A 17-year-old is now behind bars after throwing a knife at his 61-year-old grandfather.

Odessa Police responded to the 1300 block of South Sam Houston in reference to a domestic disturbance.

There, officers found Bryan Calanche and his grandfather.

Investigation revealed Calanche became upset at his grandfather who refused to take him to Dairy Queen.

We’re told Calanche attempted to kick his grandfather, but missed then grabbed a kitchen knife and threw it at him missed again.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

