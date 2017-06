Midland College Lady Chap Softball Pitcher Crystine Kistner has been named the WJCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Last week, she posted a record of 3-0.

She pitched 14.2 innings, allowing just 2 earned runs, with 23 strikeouts and only 4 walks.

Versus Frank Phillips College she pitched a no hitter.

