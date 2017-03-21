Texas Burger on JBS Parkway catches fire twice in the same day

On Monday afternoon, the Texas Burger on JBS Parkway caught fire twice in the same day following the fire the ripped through the building last week.

There are several retail stores near the Texas Burger. Roger Clark with Livingston Audiology works right next door and said he saw smoke when he got to work Monday morning, but didn't think anything of it until the fire trucks pulled up.

"I usually get here between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and I kept noticing here, I didn't know if it was smoke or just dust because of all the insulation up in the ceiling, so I kind of blew it off and then my employee got here and I asked her, I go, "does that smell like smoke to you?" She goes, "No, it really doesn't smell like anything," said Clark.

Clark says the smoke continued to stay the throughout the day until later that afternoon.

"That afternoon, all of a sudden I went outside and the fire trucks were there and I yelled at one of the firemen to let him know that it had been going on since about 7:30 or 8," said Clark.

Now that the building has caught on fire a total of three times, Clark and the other businesses remain confident in their safety.

"I wasn't worried at all. I don't think any of the retailers here have worries. Ya know, it's far enough over there," said Clark.

Odessa Fire and Rescue says the additional fires Monday were likely caused by embers from last week, leaving it unknown if it will catch fire again.

"A fire like that because of it being in the roof, you can never get it out. We want to the first time, but a lot of the time yeah stuff is going to smolder and Odessa Fire, I think they did a great job," said Clark.

It is still unknown what the company who owns this Texas Burger plan to do with the location.

