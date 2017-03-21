Stormtracker9 Weather Alert Day issued for Today

A Stormtracker9 Weather Alert Day is in effect for Thursday.

A dry line is expected to set up near the Texas/New Mexico border. Showers and storms are expected to pop up along this dry line around 6 p.m.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

The main threats will these storms include hail up to one inch in diameter, wind speeds up to 60 mph, lightning, and localized flooding.

A cold front will move through Thursday night as well pushing the storms out of the area by 6 a.m. Friday.

