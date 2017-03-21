Seminole police warning of home burglaries - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Seminole police warning of home burglaries

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Seminole Police Department patch (Source: Seminole Police Department/Facebook) Seminole Police Department patch (Source: Seminole Police Department/Facebook)
SEMINOLE, TX (KWES) -

The Seminole Police Department is warning residents of recent home burglaries in the area.

Over the weekend there were a couple of burglaries reported in the 200 block of SW Avenue B.

In a Facebook post they wrote “we are informing the community to be aware and to please report any suspicious activity to the department.”

If you have any information you can contact the Seminole Police Department at (432) 758-9871.

