X-Plan: A discreet method for parents to get their teens out of peer pressure

Teen years can be tough and awkward situations can be rough.

One report by the Adolescent Substance Abuse Knowledge Base found that 1/3 of teens reported feeling peer-pressured at some point with drugs and alcohol.

That's why a new trend is letting parents communicate with their kids discreetly.

It's called the X-plan. If a child feels uncomfortable with a group of people, they text the letter "x" to their parent or guardian. Once the parent receives the text, they immediately call their teen to let them know there's a family emergency and must get picked up.

But there's a catch. Once the teen is home, parents should not pressure their kids to discuss about the situation that made them feel uncomfortable.

"This can be a hard thing for parents," said the creator, Bert Fulks, a father living in West Virginia. "But I promise it might not only save them, but it will go a long way in building trust between you and your kid."

He writes on his website that the trend doesn't encourage dishonesty.

"It actually presents an opportunity for you as a parent to teach your kids that they can be honest," he wrote. "While learning it's okay to be guarded in what they reveal to others. They don't owe anyone an explanation the next day and if asked, they can give the honest answer, 'It's private and I don't want to talk about it.'"

