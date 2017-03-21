UPDATE: RM 652 reopened in Reeves Co.

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation has reopened the roadway.

We're told that the roadway is currently limited to legal weights only.

-------------

A damaged bridge-class culvert has forced the closure of a lane on RM 652 in Reeves County.

We’re told the closure is .4 miles west of the Pecos River and 5.2 miles east of Orla.

The lane closure has also imposed load restrictions that will prevent oversized or overweight loads from using the road until repairs can be made.

Crews are working to make repairs, but there is no time frame for how long it will take to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.