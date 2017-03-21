1 arrested after drunk driving, causing crash with 2 children

A woman is now behind bars after driving while intoxicated and causing a crash, all while two children were with her.

Investigation has revealed that Shayna Nicole Goode, 27, got into an argument with her husband and intentionally rammed his truck with her sedan as he tried to leave the scene.

She later struck a second car before crashing into a mailbox in the 3200 block of West University.

All of this, while she had a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy in the sedan.

Goode was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of endangering a child.

The children are now with a family member after CPS was notified.

