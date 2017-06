On Monday, The UTPB Falcon Softball Team was swept in a double header versus Schreiner.

Game 1:

Schreiner: 7

UTPB : 2

Randi May: (LP) (4.2 IP) (3 ER)

Game 2:

Schreiner: 8

UTPB: 3

Kylee Foster: (LP) (5.2 IP) (8 ER)

