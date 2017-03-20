Missing Odessa woman - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Missing Odessa woman found

By Claudia Nsangolo, Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Thanks to social media an Odessa woman who was reported missing has been found unharmed.

Odessa Police Department issued a missing person alert for Maria Irma Romero, 73 after she was last seen Sunday, March 19, 2017 on the 1400 block of Doran.

Odessa Police reported that she was found and is okay.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly