City of Midland says residents are progressing with water conservation

With record breaking highs on the first day of spring, some yards in West Texas might need some loving but Midland is one of the few West Texas cities that's currently under water restrictions.

"We've received some rainfall, but we haven't received any recently," said Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland. "So we know people will be out there watering their yards."

In past years, residents were using up to 44 million gallons of water a day. But now, the city says the usage is in the 20's and that residents have been doing their part and conserving.

"If I have to water, it takes me about five minutes to water," said Midland resident Opal Anders. She said the restrictions haven't bothered her. "I tend to learn towards perennial plants because they don't need a lot of care. Our grass is pretty established so we don't really have to water often. I don't like to water a lot because I don't like high water bills."

The city said some tips you can do is to water in the evening or at night, that way the sun doesn't evaporate the water during the day. If you happen to do some yard sweeping, avoid disposing it in the street.

"If you have lawn clippings in the curbside, it will actually run off with the water and clog up our drainage," said Bustilloz.

Any ordinance violation can leave you with a fine up to $500 but the City said they educate those who aren't aware of the rule. Nonetheless, they have seen progression with residents simply turning off the water.

"We feel very water secure here in Midland because of the sources we're able to acquire but we still want to let people know to conserve moderately and they've done a good job at that," said Bustilloz.

