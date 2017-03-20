Newest Odessa outstanding warrants list released

The Odessa Police Department has released the newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Amanda Leticia Garcia, 32, with 19 warrants.

Following behind her is Stephanie Nicole Llanez, 33, with 11 warrants.

Rounding out the list are Manuel Jesus Castaneda, 25, and Vanessa Garcia, 27 with 10 warrants each, and Nick Anthony Villanueva “Santos,” 25 with seven warrants.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.