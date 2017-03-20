OPD looking for wanted fugitive

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Demetrio Alvarez Jr, 42, is wanted for online solicitation of a minor.

He is 5’1” and weighs about 205 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

