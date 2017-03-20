7 caught smuggling more than 362 lbs of marijuana in West Texas - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

7 caught smuggling more than 362 lbs of marijuana in West Texas

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: CBP West Texas/ Twitter) (Source: CBP West Texas/ Twitter)
WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

Seven undocumented immigrants were caught attempting to smuggle over 362 pounds of marijuana in West Texas.

In a tweet this morning, Customs and Border Protection wrote the bust was an effort between USBP and the Alpine Air Unit.

