Arrest made in connection with Dollar General inappropriate recording

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
An arrest has been made in connection with a Dollar General inappropriate recording from February.

Jesus Omar Moreno, 30, is being charged with invasive visual recording.

Moreno was observed taking a picture up the skirt of a 14-year-old at the 120 West Clements location and was identified through surveillance footage.

He was arrested at the San Antonio International Airport this weekend.

