Homemade Wines to be featured on 'Texas Country Reporter'

"The owner yeah, I'm the dishwasher, I do the windows, I do it all," John Solla, owner of Homemade Wines said.

Solla was never interested in making wine or owning a wine business until his daughter and son-in-law bought him an unexpected Christmas gift one year, a wine making kit.

"Cause they didn't know what else to get me so I started making wine," he said.

What started as a hobby turned into a passion.

Solla dreamt about a place called homemade wines and envisioned a spot where he made his own wine for locals.



"That's when I knew that that's what I wanted to do," he said.

Nine years later, Homemade Wines sits where it's been since the family affair first opened.

Solla's wife, daughter, and son-in-law all play a part in the business to be able to serve actual homemade wines to people in the area every day.

"These are wines that you can't find anywhere else," he said.

Now the family's hard work has paid off.

"I thought someone was playing a joke on me so I thought okay I'm gonna go along with this," Solla said. "And he kept talking and the more he talked with the questions that he asked I realized that it had to be the real thing."

Homemade Wines will be featured on a television show, The Texas Country Reporter, in May and Solla said its a great feeling.

"Odessa is known for its people, anybody you talk to, they always say positive comments about the people in West Texas," Solla said. "The people in the Midland-Odessa area. We're known throughout the world for the massive oil reserves and our production of oil. Now we're on TV with wines, that's really something to me."

Solla works 50 to 60 hours a week, but said his retirement gig doesn't feel like work because he loves what he does.

"There's a level of satisfaction with something that you create that people like," he said.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.